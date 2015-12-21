Western Refining to buy rest of Northern Tier

Dec 21 Oil refiner Western Refining Inc said it had reached an agreement to buy the shares of Northern Tier Energy LP it did not already own.

Northern Tier unitholders will now receive $15 in cash and 0.2986 of a share of Western Refining for each unit held, the companies said on Monday.

Western Refining, which currently owns about 38 percent of Northern Tier, had previously offered $17.50 in cash and 0.2266 of its share for each Northern Tier unit.

