April 29 Asset management company Northern Trust Corp said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to the company's securities-lending activities.

The company disclosed the information in a filing with the SEC late on Monday and said it would cooperate with the regulator's investigation. (r.reuters.com/xem88v)

Northern Trust said it received the subpoena in April, without giving further details about the investigation.

Both the SEC and Northern Trust were not available for comments outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)