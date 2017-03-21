版本:
MOVES-Northern Trust announces new hires for institutional business

March 21 Northern Trust Corp announced five management changes following the appointment of Peter Cherecwich as president of its Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) unit.

The company named Penelope Biggs as chief strategy officer of C&IS and Jon Dunham as the unit's head of global sales.

Northern Trust also named Toby Glaysher as head of global fund services, covering the company's institutional business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific regions.

Clive Bellows was appointed head of global fund services for the EMEA.

Robert Frazer will take on the role of Country Head, Middle East, based in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
