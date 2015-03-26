MOVES-Northern Trust names Michael Wu head of Greater China

March 26 Asset management company Northern Trust Corp appointed Michael Wu to a newly created role of head of its Greater China region.

The company also appointed David Burnett as head of its hedge fund services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In his new role, Wu will have executive management responsibilities for the Hong Kong office, in addition to his current responsibilities for the Beijing branch, the company said.

He will report to William Mak, head of Asia-Pacific, Northern Trust. Wu was most recently country manager for the company's Beijing branch.

Burnett, who will be based in London, will lead the company's hedge fund services in EMEA, reporting to Peter Sanchez, global head of the hedge fund services.

Burnett joined Northern Trust in 2011 as head of relationship management, EMEA. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)