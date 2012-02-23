Transport Canada clears Northern Gateway harbor choice

* Study says supertankers can safely operate at Pacific port

* Makes 15 recommendations on navigation, safe operation

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 23 Canada's transport department said on Thursday it believes that supertankers can safely operate in Pacific Coast waters leading to a port proposed as the end point for Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline project from the Alberta oil sands.

Transport Canada said the harbor at Kitimat, British Columbia, at the mouth of Douglas Channel, which leads out to the Pacific Ocean, can safely handle the 250 supertankers a year that would carry oil sands crude from the pipeline to markets in Asia and on the U.S. West Coast.

A number of the Northern Gateway project's opponents had identified the choice of Douglas Channel as an oil-shipping route as a major environmental risk, arguing that the channel is too narrow and hazardous to be used safely by massive supertankers and raises the risk of a major oil spill.

Transport Canada said, however, that the route is safe as long as Enbridge complies with 15 recommendations dealing with navigation and safety.

"The proposed shipping routes are appropriate for the oil tankers that will be used at the proposed terminal," the department said in a study posted to the website of the regulatory panel now reviewing the project. "The ... review confirmed that there are no charted obstructions that would pose a safety hazard to fully loaded oil tankers."

Enbridge, which hopes to have the C$5.5 billion ($5.5 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline complete by 2017, said the report vindicates the company's choice of Kitimat as the endpoint for the line.

"It is important for the public ... to know that we've done our homework and that our marine plan has been thoroughly reviewed," Janet Holder, Enbridge's executive vice-president of western access, said in a statement.