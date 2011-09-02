Carlyle backs Virgin's Northern Rock bid -sources

* Carlyle, USS back Virgin's Northern Rock bid-sources
* Virgin, JC Flowers have expressed interest in Northern
Rock
* UK govt aims to find buyer for Northern Rock by end 2011
* Virgin Money declines to comment
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 2 Private equity company Carlyle
Group and the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS)
fund management group have agreed to back Virgin Money's bid
interest in UK bank Northern Rock, said two sources with
knowledge of the matter.
"It is significant backing," said one source on Friday, who
added Carlyle and USS would commit "hundreds of millions of
pounds" to Virgin Money if its effort to buy Northern Rock was
successful.
The source declined to comment further on the situation,
while Virgin Money also declined to comment.
Northern Rock was fully nationalised three years ago after
nearly collapsing during the credit crunch.
British finance minister George Osborne said in June that he
aimed to find a buyer for it this year, and Virgin Money has so
far been competing with private equity firm JC Flowers in the
initial bidding process.
In July, Virgin Money -- which is part of billionaire
Richard Branson's Virgin Group -- first submitted an expression
of interest in Northern Rock.
Branson wants to expand Virgin Money to make it a stronger
competitor to Britain's "Big Four" banks - Barclays ,
HSBC , and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds - who dominate the UK
sector.
Last year, American billionaire Wilbur Ross invested around
100 million pounds ($162 million) in Virgin Money and picked up
a 21 percent stake in the company.
In August, Northern Rock posted a smaller first-half loss of
78.8 million pounds and said it continued to work on plans for
its eventual sale back to the private sector.
Aggressive lending practices caused the bank's near collapse
in 2007 when borrowing dried up and Britain had to prop up
Northern Rock with 1.4 billion pounds of taxpayers' money during
the crisis.
It had liquid assets of 5.9 billion pounds at the end of
2010, and posted a loss of 232 million pounds for that year.
The Northern Rock sale is being handled by Britain's UKFI
organisation, which was set up to manage the state's holdings in
banks bailed out during the crisis, such as the UK's respective
stakes of 41 and 83 percent in Lloyds and RBS.
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)