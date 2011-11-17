TIMELINE-Northern Rock's rise and fall

Nov 17 Following is a look back at
Northern Rock's chequered history after Britain
agreed on Thursday to sell the failed mortgage lender:
July 1965 - Northern Rock Building Society is formed as a
result of the merger of Northern Counties Permanent Building
Society (established in 1850) and Rock Building Society
(established in 1865)
Oct. 1, 1997 - Northern Rock converts from a building
society to a public limited company.
Aug. 9, 2007 - Pinpointed by regulators and the bank itself
as the date "the world changed" for Northern Rock. The European
Central Bank pumps a record 94.8 billion euros into Europe's
money markets after BNP Paribas freezes withdrawals on
funds hit by U.S. subprime market crisis.
Sept. 14 - Northern Rock says the Bank of England has
stepped in to provide support, causing the bank's shares to
crash over 30 percent.
Sept. 15 - Customers besiege the bank to withdraw money,
ignoring official reassurance. Two days later the government
steps in to guarantee deposits in a bid to stop the run.
Sept. 25 - Under pressure from the Treasury and regulators,
Northern Rock cancels its interim dividend and confirms it is in
"preliminary discussions with selected parties".
Oct. 9 - Northern Rock gets another lifeline as the
government offers to guarantee new retail deposits.
Oct. 10 - Shares jump over 40 percent after SRM Global, a
hedge fund run by former UBS trader Jon Wood, takes a stake of
over 4 percent.
Jan. 11, 2008 - Northern Rock sells a 2.2 billion pound
portfolio of mortgages to U.S. bank J.P. Morgan to help repay
loans from the Bank of England.
Jan. 21 - Government announces plan to convert about 25
billion pounds loaned to Northern Rock into bonds to smooth the
way for a private sector takeover.
Feb. 17 - Government rejects offers, deciding to take
Northern Rock into temporary public ownership.
Feb. 21 - Britain passes legislation allowing the government
to nationalise Northern Rock.
Feb. 22, 2009 - Northern Rock announces plans to increase
its mortgage lending by up to 14 billion pounds over the next
two years.
April 26 - Media reports Britain will sell off Northern Rock
by the end of 2009. The Sunday Times says the bank is to be
split in two, with its most toxic loans held in a "bad bank" to
remain in government hands and the remainder sold off.
July 1 - Northern Rock says its capital has fallen below the
regulatory minimum but it has been cleared to continue business.
Oct. 28 - EU approves a plan to break up Northern Rock,
allowing Britain to eventually sell parts of the lender. UBS
banker Robin Budenberg is named as chief executive.
Jan. 11, 2010 - Virgin Money, the banking arm of Richard
Branson's Virgin empire, approaches U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone to seek backing for a bid for Northern Rock.
March 24 - The "bad bank" portion of Northern Rock is to
merge with state-owned rival Bradford & Bingley, a move designed
to cut costs and generate greater returns.
Aug. 3 - Northern Rock Plc, which represents the "good" bank
comprising new mortgages and savings, posts a maiden loss of
140 million pounds ($216.5 million) for the six months ending
June, due partly to costs for its spin-off from the original
company.
June 15, 2011 - Finance Minister George Osborne launches a
sale timetable for Northern Rock.
July 28 - Virgin Money submits its expression of interest in
Northern Rock. It puts in a second-round bid in October.
Nov. 17 - Britain sells Northern Rock to Virgin Money, for
between 747 million and 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion -
$1.6 billion) in cash.
