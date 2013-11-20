BRIEF-Northern Spirit drills four oil wells at Klein North and South

Nov 20 Northern Spirit Resources Inc : * Provides operational update * Says 8 net sections (2,048 hectares) of land in the klein area in east

central Alberta * Says at klein north and south successfully drilled four wells targeting

medium gravity sparky oil * Planning a follow-up horizontal development program on its klein north

properties * Says development program on klein with up to 10 follow-up horizontal

locations expected to be prospective for oil production