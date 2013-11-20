BRIEF-Northern Spirit drills four oil wells at Klein North and South

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Northern Spirit Resources Inc : * Provides operational update * Says 8 net sections (2,048 hectares) of land in the klein area in east
central Alberta * Says at klein north and south successfully drilled four wells targeting
medium gravity sparky oil * Planning a follow-up horizontal development program on its klein north
properties * Says development program on klein with up to 10 follow-up horizontal
locations expected to be prospective for oil production * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: