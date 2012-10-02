New Issue-Northern States Power sells $100 mln notes

Oct 2 Northern States Power Co on Tuesday sold $100 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHERN STATES AMT $100 MLN COUPON 3.7 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2042 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.177 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.746 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS