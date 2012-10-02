New Issue-Northern States Power sells $100 mln notes

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 2 Northern States Power Co on Tuesday sold $100 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHERN STATES AMT $100 MLN COUPON 3.7 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2042 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.177 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.746 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.