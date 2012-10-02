版本:
New Issue-Northern States Power sells $100 mln notes

Oct 2 Northern States Power Co on
Tuesday sold $100 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: NORTHERN STATES

AMT $100 MLN    COUPON 3.7 PCT     MATURITY    10/01/2042   
TYPE BONDS      ISS PRICE 99.177   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 3.746 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 95 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

