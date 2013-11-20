BRIEF-Northern Technologies Q4 earnings per share $0.36

Nov 20 Northern Technologies International Corp : * Reports sales and earnings for fiscal 2013 * Q4 earnings per share $0.36 * Q4 sales rose 18 percent to $6.1 million * Says for fiscal year ending August 31, 2014, expects net sales to range

between $27.5 million and $29.0 million * Expects net income of between $4.1 million to $4.7 million, or between $0.95

and $1.05 per diluted share for FY 2014