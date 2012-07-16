UPDATE 1-Northern Tier Energy sees IPO priced at $19-$21 per unit

* Sees IPO of 16.25 mln common units
* To list under symbol "NTI" on NYSE
July 16 Northern Tier Energy LP expects to sell
16.25 million common units at between $19 and $21 each in its
initial public offering.
The downstream energy limited partnership, which had filed
for an IPO of up to $200 million in December, will list its
common units under the symbol "NTI" on the New York Stock
Exchange.
At the midpoint of its expected range, Northern Tier is
valued at about $1.47 billion.
The company, which is backed by affiliates of ACON Refining
Partners LLC and TPG Funds, has refining and pipeline operations
that serve the PADD II region of the United States.
In addition to refining and pipeline operations, the company
also runs a retail business that operates convenience stores
under the SuperAmerica brand. As of March 31, it operated 166
convenience stores, primarily in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
For the quarter ended March 31, the company reported a net
loss of $193.6 million on revenue of about $1 billion.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch are the lead
underwriters to the offering, according to a regulatory
prospectus.