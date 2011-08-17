版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 02:46 BJT

New Issue-Northern Trust sells $500 mln notes

  Aug 17 Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O) on
Wednesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 3.375 PCT    MATURITY 8/23/2021 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.563    FIRST PAY 2/23/2012
MOODY'S A1        YIELD 3.427 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD 125 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS     MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐