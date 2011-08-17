New Issue-Northern Trust sells $500 mln notes

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Aug 17 Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O) on
Wednesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 8/23/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.563 FIRST PAY 2/23/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.427 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.