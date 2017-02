April 17 Northern Trust Corp said Tuesday that first-quarter income rose 7 percent on better expense management and an improving stock market.

The custody bank's net income was $161 million, or 66 cents a share, compared with $151 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected Northern Trust to earn 66 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.