UPDATE 1-Northern Trust Q1 net income climbs 7 percent

April 17 Northern Trust Corp said
Tuesday that first-quarter income rose 7 percent on better
expense control and an improving stock market that lifted key
custody and fund administration fees.
The custody bank's net income was $161 million, or 66 cents
a share, compared with $151 million, or 61 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected Northern Trust to earn 66
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank's consolidated revenue surged 8 percent to $965.4
million from year-ago levels. Trust, investment and other
servicing revenue, which account for 60 percent of total
revenue, rose 12 percent in the quarter to $575.2 million.
Assets under custody and management, the key driver of the
bank's fees, ended the quarter at $4.6 trillion, a 5 percent
increase from the same period in 2011.
Foreign exchange trading income was $62 million in the first
quarter, a 27 percent decline from year-ago levels on reduced
volatility and client volumes.