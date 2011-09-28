Fund-amentals: Northern Trust wades back into ETF market

* Will tap private client base and fixed income expertise

* Second biggest owner of iShares TIP launches competitors

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Less than two years after pulling the plug on its exchange-traded fund business, Northern Trust has stepped back into the market with a new strategy.

Northern Trust made headlines two years ago when it closed its 17 ETFs just 11 months after getting into the business. At the time there were few individual investors buying these products and there was virtually no interest in fixed income, which is Northern Trust's expertise, said Shundrawn Thomas, head of the Chicago-based firm's exchange-traded fund group.

Now, ETFs are a popular investment vehicle, with more than $1 trillion in assets. And Northern Trust is focusing its latest ETF effort on the two things it does best: serving high net-worth clients and fixed income investing. Nearly half of the firm's $684.1 billion in assets under management is in fixed income.

On Monday, the firm announced the launch of four new ETFs: the FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR.P); the FlexShares Morningstar U.S. Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (TILT.P); the FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Fund (TDTT.P) and the FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS (TDTF.P)

Northern Trust plans to use its private client business to target high net worth investors with the ETFs, Thomas said. The firm has more than 70 branches serving retail investors with at least $2 million in investable assets.

"We have to earn the right to be sold on that platform but we hope to leverage it," Thomas said.

The firm is well positioned to quickly boost two of its new ETFs with cash. Northern Trust is the second biggest owner of iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund (TIP.P), with 3.68 percent ownership of the more than $20 billion ETF, according to data gathered by IndexUniverse.com. Two of Northern Trust's new ETFs directly compete with that fund and it would make sense for the firm to try to move some of those assets into its its own product, said Dave Nadig, director of research at IndexUniverse.

The asset management firm also plans to expand its sales force by targeting registered investment advisers and independent broker-dealers, Thomas said. The firm expects to double its 12-person ETF sales team within the next 18 months.

While its strategy may be more tailored in its second foray into ETFs, Northern Trust is entering a more crowded market today versus two years ago, said Christian Magoon, an ETF consultant.

Since the firm left the business in January 2009, Pacific Investment Management Co and Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), among other big names, have entered the market.