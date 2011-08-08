UPDATE 1-Northern Trust: S&P's downgrade won't affect view on bonds

* Says no plans to sell US treasuries as a result of downgrade

* Says downgrade unlikely to influence firm's position on risk assets

* Does not see any new information in downgrade (Adds details)

Aug 8 U.S. custody bank Northern Trust Corp said rating agency Standard & Poor's downgrading of U.S. debt would not affect the firm's view of the country's bond market and it has no plans to sell U.S. treasuries.

The bank, which offers record-keeping and asset-management services to institutional investors such as pension funds, said the downgrade was unlikely to influence the firm's position on risk assets globally.

"Northern Trust does not see any fundamentally new information in the downgrade about the state of the U.S. economy and the country's capacity to pay its debt," Chief Investment Officer Bob Browne said in a statement late on Sunday.

Browne said a key risk scenario is the potential impact of the U.S. downgrade on Europe.

"The situation there remains fragile and the downgrade of the U.S. likely will highlight the fact that Europe has less time than the U.S. to get its fiscal house in order," he said.

On Friday, U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the prized 'AAA' rating of the U.S. to 'AA+', on concerns about the nation's budget deficits and climbing debt burden, while Moody's affirmed its top rating but shifted to a negative outlook. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)