MOVES-Northern Trust Asset Management appoints Aaron Overy to senior sales role

April 19 Northern Trust Asset Management, a unit of Northern Trust Corp, appointed Aaron Overy to a senior institutional sales role in London.

The company also appointed Nigel Tyler a senior index portfolio manager in London.

Overy, who was most recently the head of asset pooling sales in Northern Trust's asset servicing business, will focus on the UK market.

Tyler joins Northern Trust from BlackRock Investment Advisors. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)

