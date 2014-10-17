版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 17日 星期五

MOVES-Northern Trust names Byun Jai Yung chief representative in Seoul

Oct 17 Custody bank Northern Trust Corp said it appointed Byun Jai Yung as chief representative to its newly established office in Seoul, South Korea.

Yung was a consultant focused on Korean market for Northern Trust since mid-2013. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
