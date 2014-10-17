MOVES-Northern Trust names Byun Jai Yung chief representative in Seoul

BRIEF-Kellogg declares regular dividend of $0.52 per share, plans to raise dividend to $0.54 per share beginning Q3 2017
* Kellogg Company declares regular dividend of $0.52 per share and announces plans for 4% dividend increase
Oct 17 Custody bank Northern Trust Corp said it appointed Byun Jai Yung as chief representative to its newly established office in Seoul, South Korea.
Yung was a consultant focused on Korean market for Northern Trust since mid-2013. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
LONDON, April 28 Coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger wants to increase the number of Britons working in its UK shops to cushion it from potential damage if European Union workers stay away after Brexit, its boss said on Thursday.
CHICAGO, April 28 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said on Friday he is a "big believer" in Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan and that the scandal-hit bank is now on a good path.