MOVES-Northern Trust appoints Asia-Pacific asset management head

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 U.S.-based wealth management company Northern Trust Corp said it appointed John McCareins to lead its Asia-Pacific asset management business.
McCareins, based in Honk Kong, is responsible for overseeing Northern Trust's asset management activities across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the company said.
McCareins was most recently Chief Investment Officer of the retirement practice outsourced business within Northern Trust's Multi-Manager Solutions group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.