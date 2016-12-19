版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

MOVES-Northern Trust names new director of institutional business

Dec 19 Northern Trust Asset Management, a unit of Northern Trust Corp, appointed Jean-Paul Hobeika director of institutional business in the Middle East.

Hobeika, who has more than 15 years of financial services experience in the Middle East, previously worked at Candriam Investors Group.

He will be based in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)

