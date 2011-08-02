UPDATE 1-Northgate sees promise in British Columbia project

(Figures in U.S. dollars, unless noted)
TORONTO Aug 2 Northgate Minerals NGX.TO said
on Tuesday a preliminary assessment of its Kemess underground
gold-mining project in north-central British Columbia has
indicated some promising results.
The study indicates that an underground mine at the site
could on average produce 95,000 ounces of gold per year, at
cash costs of about $115 per ounce, over a 12-year mine life.
The project would use some of the existing facilities at
Northgate's Kemess South open-pit mine. Northgate has owned and
operated Kemess South for more than a decade. The mine produced
more than 100,000 ounces of gold in 2010.
Vancouver-based Northgate said capital expenditures on the
underground project would come to $437 million. It intends to
start a full feasibility study on the project and expects it to
be completed next year.
"The Kemess Underground Project represents significant
development opportunity for Northgate, with a 12-year mine-life
that would add to our growing production profile and reduce
Northgate's average net cash cost of production," said Chief
Executive Ritch Hall in a statement.
Northgate is also developing the Young-Davidson project in
northern Ontario that is expected to begin production in 2012.
It also owns the Fosterville and Stawell gold mines in southern
Australia.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)