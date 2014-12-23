Top congressional Democrat asks Sony for hack details

WASHINGTON Dec 23 The top Democrat on the
powerful U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee
has asked Sony Pictures Entertainment to hand over details of
what he describes as the "devastating cyberattack" recently
suffered by the Hollywood studio.
In a letter sent to Sony on Tuesday, Elijah Cummings, the
committee's ranking minority member, said that Sony's
"knowledge, information and experience" would help Congress as
it examines federal cybersecurity laws and considers whether
they need to be tightened to protect government and consumer
data.
Cummings asked Sony to turn over information including
detailed descriptions of all data breaches the company has
suffered over the past year; the rough number of current and
former employees and customers affected by the breaches; and the
manner in which victims were notified.
He also asked for the findings of any forensic
investigations or analyses conducted into the breaches, as well
as assessments as to "why the breaches went undetected for the
length of time they did."
In the letter, Cummings also asks Sony for a description of
any improvements to data protection mechanisms it has
implemented since the breach, a description of the procedures
that govern the company's relationships with third-party vendors
and service providers, and any recommendations Sony might wish
to offer regarding improvements in cybersecurity laws or law
enforcement.
Cummings also requests a briefing by Jan. 19 from Sony's
chief information security officer or similar top IT executive.
Cummings cited reports indicating that in addition to
deploying destructive malware, the hackers who attacked Sony
stole "vast quantities" of sensitive information, including
unreleased films and the personal information of more than
47,000 current and former employees, including social security
numbers and healthcare records.
The FBI has said the cyberattackers on Sony were connected
to the government of North Korea.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball)