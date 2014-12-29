U.S. suspects North Korea had help attacking Sony Pictures-source

| WASHINGTON/BOSTON
WASHINGTON/BOSTON Dec 29 U.S. investigators
believe that North Korea likely hired hackers from outside the
country to help with last month's massive cyberattack against
Sony Pictures, an official close to the investigation said on
Monday.
As North Korea lacks the capability to conduct some elements
of the sophisticated campaign by itself, U.S. investigators are
looking at the possibility that Pyongyang "contracted out" some
of the cyber work, according to the official, who was not
authorized to speak on the record about the investigation.
The attack on Sony Pictures is regarded to be the most
destructive ever against a company on U.S. soil because the
hackers not only stole huge quantities of data, but also wiped
hard drives and brought down much of the studio's network for
more than a week.
While U.S. officials investigate whether North Korea
enlisted help from outside contractors, the FBI stood by its
previous statement that Pyongyang was the prime author of the
attack against the Sony Corp unit.
"The FBI has concluded the Government of North Korea is
responsible for the theft and destruction of data on the network
of Sony Pictures Entertainment," the Federal Bureau of
Investigation said in a statement to Reuters.
"There is no credible information to indicate that any other
individual is responsible for this cyber incident," the FBI
said.
North Korea has denied that it was behind the Sony attack
and has vowed to hit back against any U.S. retaliation.
The people who claimed responsibility for the hack have said
on Internet postings that they were incensed by the film "The
Interview," a Sony Pictures comedy about a fictional
assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Some security experts have begun to question the FBI's
assertion that Pyongyang was behind the cyberattack. For
instance, consulting firm Taia Global said the results of a
linguistic analysis of communications from the suspected hackers
suggest they were more likely from Russia than North Korea.
Cybersecurity firm Norse said it suspects a Sony insider might
have helped launch the attack.
"I think the government acted prematurely in announcing
unequivocally that it was North Korea before the investigation
was complete," said Mark Rasch, a former federal cybercrimes
prosecutor. "There are many theories about who did it and how
they did it. The government has to be pursuing all of them."
