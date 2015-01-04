UPDATE 4-U.S. slaps more sanctions on North Korea after Sony hack

(Adds North Korean reaction)
By Julia Edwards and Jason Lange
HONOLULU/WASHINGTON Jan 2 North Korea was hit
with more sanctions on Friday designed to impede access to the
U.S. financial system in the wake of a cyberattack on Sony
Pictures Entertainment, which the Obama Administration
has said was supported by the reclusive country.
The U.S. government named three entities, including North
Korea's military intelligence agency, and sanctioned 10 people
with links to weapons sales and proliferation.
Financial sanctions have been effective in bringing pressure
on Iran and Russia, but they have had limited impact on North
Korea, which has been sanctioned by the United States for more
than 50 years.
"It's not as if they travel a lot abroad to western Europe
or the United States ... They don't have billions of dollars in
western banks," said Joel Wit of 38North, part of the U.S. Korea
Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Washington.
Pyongyang has denied involvement in the cyberattack.
Washington said there was no evidence that any of the three
entities or the individuals were linked to it.
Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew said in a statement that
Washington had a "commitment to hold North Korea accountable for
its destructive and destabilizing conduct."
Lew said that even as a probe by the FBI continued "these
steps underscore that we will employ a broad set of tools to
defend U.S. businesses and citizens, and to respond to attempts
to undermine our values or threaten the national security of the
United States."
The cyberattack that crippled Sony's networks occurred as
the company was preparing to release the film "The Interview," a
comedy centered on plans to assassinate North Korea's leader Kim
Jong Un.
Obama signed an executive order imposing the new sanctions,
which deny designated persons access to the U.S. financial
system, and authorize the Treasury Secretary, in consultation
with the Secretary of State, to apply sanctions against
officials of North Korea's government and the ruling Workers'
Party of Korea, and people acting on their behalf or in support
of them.
See the Treasury Department statement here
"That will allow us at the time and place of our choosing to
impose sanctions on any of those Korean officials," a senior
administration official told reporters during a telephone
briefing.
The entities are Reconnaissance General Bureau, North
Korea's intelligence organization; Korea Mining Development
Trading Corp, which the Treasury Department described as North
Korea's primary arms dealer; and Korea Tangun Trading Corp,
which the U.S. said is primarily responsible for procuring
commodities and technology to support North Korea's defense
research and development programs.
The White House said on Friday that the Reconnaissance
General Bureau was linked to North Korea's capacity to wage
cyber warfare, but it did not link it directly to the Sony hack
attack. Korea Mining Development Trading Corp and Korea Tangun
Trading Corp have been previously sanctioned. [ID:nL1N0U31WV ]
The 10 North Koreans named in the new sanctions worked for
the two companies but are not part of the North's top
leadership.
Despite past sanctions that have been designed to curb North
Korean's nuclear capabilities, Pyongyang has pressed ahead with
its nuclear program.
North Korea on Sunday slammed the fresh U.S. sanctions,
calling them hostile and repressive policies by Washington.
"The persistent and unilateral action taken by the White
House to slap 'sanctions' against the DPRK patently proves that
it is still not away from inveterate repugnancy and hostility
toward the DPRK," the state-run KCNA news agency quoted its
foreign ministry spokesman as saying.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ju-min Park in
SEOUL; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Toni Reinhold, Grant
McCool and Kim Coghill)