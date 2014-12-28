'The Interview' generated $15 mln in four days with 2 mln downloads-Sony

Dec 28 Sony said on Sunday that the "The Interview" had been downloaded more than 2 million times, generating more than $15 million in the first four days of its release.

This would rank the film, which angered North Korea and triggered a cyberattack against the studio, as the No. 1 online movie ever released by Sony Pictures, the company said in a statement.

