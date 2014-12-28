'The Interview' generated $15 mln in four days with 2 mln downloads-Sony

Morgan Stanley drops Vanguard mutual funds
NEW YORK, May 3 Morgan Stanley, the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce, said on Wednesday it is dropping mutual funds from Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund firm.
Dec 28 Sony said on Sunday that the "The Interview" had been downloaded more than 2 million times, generating more than $15 million in the first four days of its release.
This would rank the film, which angered North Korea and triggered a cyberattack against the studio, as the No. 1 online movie ever released by Sony Pictures, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
NEW YORK, May 3 Morgan Stanley, the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce, said on Wednesday it is dropping mutual funds from Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund firm.
ACCRA, May 3 Ghana's Cocobod is considering proposals to discount its premium main crop beans to local grinders as part of the new government's plans to increase local processing to 50 percent of annual output, the regulator's board chairman said on Wednesday.
* Earlier today, users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for few hours; whatsApp has now fixed the issue – WhatsApp spokesperson