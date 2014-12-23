版本:
Sony gives 'The Interview' limited theatrical release

LOS ANGELES Dec 23 Sony Pictures said on Tuesday that "The Interview" will have a limited theatrical release in the United States on Christmas Day and the studio is looking for more options to screen the film that prompted a cyberattack on Sony.

"We have never given up on releasing The Interview and we're excited our movie will be in a number of theaters on Christmas Day," Sony Pictures chief executive Michael Lynton said in a statement. "At the same time, we are continuing our efforts to secure more platforms and more theaters so that this movie reaches the largest possible audience." (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Diane Craft)
