Sony Pictures says 'The Interview' to play in over 200 theaters

BRIEF-Illumina reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.52
* Illumina reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017
LOS ANGELES Dec 23 The Sony Pictures comedy "The Interview" will play in more than 200 theaters, a spokesperson said Tuesday, after the studio decided to do a limited release with independent exhibitors on Christmas Day.
Sony Pictures scrapped a wide release last week after the biggest movie theater chains said they would not screen the film over security concerns made by hackers incensed by the film's story line about a plan to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Illumina reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Leggett & Platt- increased debt under existing commercial paper program to total amount outstanding of $499 million on april 21 versus $196 million at dec 31, 2016
* Chubb reports first quarter net income per share of $2.31 versus $0.97 prior year and operating income per share of $2.48 versus $2.26 prior year, up 9.7%; p&c combined ratio is 87.5%