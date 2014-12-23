版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 24日 星期三 03:20 BJT

Obama applauds Sony decision to show 'The Interview' -White House

WASHINGTON Dec 23 President Barack Obama is pleased Sony has decided to release "The Interview" in some theaters, after earlier bowing to pressure from a cyberattack blamed on North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The president applauds Sony's decision to authorize screenings of the film," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a statement.

"As the president made clear, we are a country that believes in free speech, and the right of artistic expression. The decision made by Sony and participating theaters allows people to make their own choices about the film, and we welcome that outcome," Schultz said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐