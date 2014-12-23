Obama applauds Sony decision to show 'The Interview' -White House

WASHINGTON Dec 23 President Barack Obama is
pleased Sony has decided to release "The Interview" in some
theaters, after earlier bowing to pressure from a cyberattack
blamed on North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday.
"The president applauds Sony's decision to authorize
screenings of the film," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said
in a statement.
"As the president made clear, we are a country that believes
in free speech, and the right of artistic expression. The
decision made by Sony and participating theaters allows people
to make their own choices about the film, and we welcome that
outcome," Schultz said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)