Apple makes "The Interview" movie available on iTunes

Dec 28 Apple Inc said its iTunes store is now carrying Sony Corp's "The Interview", the film that angered North Korea and triggered a cyberattack against the studio.

"We're pleased to offer 'The Interview' for rental or purchase on the iTunes Store," Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said in a statement.

The news comes after Sony Pictures released the movie online via Google Inc's YouTube and Google Play, Microsoft Corp's Xbox gaming console and a Sony dedicated website last week. (Reporting by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan in San Francisco and Liana B. Baker in New York)