UPDATE 1-Apple makes "The Interview" movie available on iTunes

(Adds details on price, background on competitors, movie)
By Christina Farr and Liana B. Baker
Dec 28 Apple Inc said its iTunes store
is now carrying Sony Corp's "The Interview", the film
that angered North Korea and triggered a cyberattack against the
studio.
"We're pleased to offer 'The Interview' for rental or
purchase on the iTunes Store," Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said
in a statement.
The movie, steeped in gross-out humor depicting the travails
of two journalists who get enlisted to assassinate North Korea
leader Kim Jong Un, costs $14.99 to buy and $5.99 to rent on
iTunes, according to the website.
Apple was one of the later tech companies to sign on to
carrying the film via video-on-demand, and waited four days
after competitors first released it on their digital video
platforms on Dec 24.
Sony Pictures released the movie online via Google Inc's
YouTube and Google Play, Microsoft Corp's
Xbox gaming console and a Sony dedicated website first made the
movie available last week after large movie theater chains
refused to screen the comedy following threats of violence from
hackers who opposed the film.
The movie was also shown in 331 mostly independent theaters,
which helped generate more than $1 million in sales on Christmas
day.
Until Sony discloses the online revenues, it will be hard to
know if the studio will come anywhere near recouping the $44
million it cost to make the film, plus the $30 million-$40
million that some estimate was spent on marketing the film and
its stars, Seth Rogen and James Franco.
(Reporting by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan in San Francisco
and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)