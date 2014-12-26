版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 27日 星期六 00:32 BJT

Sony Pictures 'The Interview' grosses more than $1 mln on Dec. 25 -studio

LOS ANGELES Dec 26 Sony Pictures comedy "The Interview" grossed more than $1 million in limited release at the U.S. box office on Dec. 25, the studio said on Friday.

The film, which was initially pulled from wide release following a cyberattack on the studio blamed on North Korea, was shown at some 320 theaters in the United States, less than 10 percent of its planned wide release. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐