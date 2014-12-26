Sony Pictures 'The Interview' grosses more than $1 mln on Dec. 25 -studio

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
LOS ANGELES Dec 26 Sony Pictures comedy "The Interview" grossed more than $1 million in limited release at the U.S. box office on Dec. 25, the studio said on Friday.
The film, which was initially pulled from wide release following a cyberattack on the studio blamed on North Korea, was shown at some 320 theaters in the United States, less than 10 percent of its planned wide release. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: