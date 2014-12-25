WRAPUP 4-Sony's 'Interview' draws U.S. moviegoers who trumpet free speech

(Adds Sony's no comment on number of downloads, Microsoft
comment, comments from Los Angeles moviegoers.)
By Luc Cohen and Alicia Avila
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Dec 25 "The Interview,"
the Sony Pictures film about a fictional plot to assassinate
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, opened in more than 300 movie
theaters across the United States on Christmas Day, drawing many
sell-out audiences and statements by patrons that they were
championing freedom of expression.
Co-directors Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, who also co-stars
in the low-brow comedy with James Franco, surprised moviegoers
by appearing at the sold-out 12:30 a.m. PT (0830 GMT) screening
of the movie at a theater in Los Angeles, where they briefly
thanked fans for their support.
Sony Pictures this week backtracked from its
original decision to cancel the release of the $44 million film
after major U.S. theater chains pulled out because of threats by
the group claiming responsibility for a destructive cyberattack
on Sony last month.
The United States blamed the attacks on North Korea.
Movie theater managers and patrons alike said they believed
there was nothing to fear, and the initial screenings on
Thursday were uneventful.
The audience at the first screening of the film in New York
City, at the Cinema Village in Manhattan's Greenwich Village,
remained silent during a scene showing the death of Kim Jong Un
in the downing of his helicopter.
Matt Rosenzweig, 60, of Manhattan, said the moments that
drew the most applause had to do with the idea of acting against
censorship rather than animosity toward North Korea.
The film is available online in the United States on Google
Inc's Google Play and YouTube Movie and to
customers of Microsoft's Xbox Video, as well as on a
Sony website, www.seetheinterview.com. It can be seen in Canada
on the Sony site and Google Canada's website.
A Sony spokeswoman on Thursday said she had no figures on
the number of downloads so far or on how well the movie was
doing at the box office.
A spokesman for Microsoft also said he had no information
yet on downloads and declined to say if the company had taken
any special security measures or stepped up customer support.
"Of course, it's safe to say holiday season is always a very
busy time of year for any consumer electronics company," Sean
McCarthy, general manager of Microsoft's Xbox Product
Services, wrote in an email. "So we work hard to ensure the
stability of our infrastructure when so many consoles are
activating for the first time."
RAUCOUS APPLAUSE
Cinema Village manager Lee Peterson, who declined to provide
details of security precautions, said the New York Police
Department planned to have officers outside the theater. He said
he had also heard from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
There was no visible police presence outside or inside the
Cinema Village for the first screening.
In Los Angeles, where the film drew a sell-out crowd for the
12:30 a.m. showing, people who held cups of warm cider as they
waited for the theater to open said they came to show support
for freedom of speech and freedom of choice.
The movie, which is playing in theaters in major
metropolitan areas as well as in smaller cities ranging from
Bangor, Maine, to Jasper, Indiana, features Rogen and Franco as
journalists who are recruited by the CIA to assassinate the
North Korean leader.
Sony decided to release the film after U.S. President Barack
Obama, as well as such Hollywood luminaries as George Clooney
and Republicans and Democrats in Washington, raised concerns
that Hollywood was setting a precedent of self-censorship.
In Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, where the first
screening at 11:45 a.m. PT was only half full, some filmgoers
were blunt about their reasons for attending.
"You need to stand up for these things," said Dennis
Lavalle, an acting teacher who came with his daughter. "And I am
not going to let a country that regularly depicts in video the
nuclear Armageddon of this country and that's OK, and we can't
make a satirical picture about something that is not going to
happen."
MOVIE FANS HAPPY
The audience in Manhattan exited the theater to a throng of
network TV cameras and a crowd of people lined up for the next
showing.
"It was more serious, the satire, than I was expecting,"
said Simone Reynolds, who saw the film while visiting from
London. "There's a message for America in there too about
America's foreign policy."
North Korea has called the film an "act of war."
Most fans simply called "The Interview" a funny movie.
Ken Jacowitz, a 54-year-old librarian from the New York
borough of Queens, called it "a funny film made by funny
people." He had a message for North Korea and the hackers: "You
have given this movie whole new lives."
(Additional reporting by Mary Milliken, Eric Kelsey and Jed
Horowitz; Writing by Leslie Adler; Editing by Howard Goller and
Steve Orlofsky)