Google's YouTube tentatively agrees to stream 'The Interview' -CNN

Dec 24 Google Inc's YouTube unit has tentatively agreed to distribute the Sony Pictures film "The Interview," at the center of a destructive cyber attack, offering online rentals beginning on Thursday, CNN reported.

The Internet release of the film would coincide with the movie's showing at a small number of U.S. movie theaters, CNN reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the talks. The deal could still fall apart, CNN said.

Representatives for YouTube, Google and Sony were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg)
