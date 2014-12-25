WRAPUP 4-Sony puts 'The Interview' on YouTube, other digital platforms

(Recasts, adds theater owner comment, security)
By Eric Kelsey and Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Dec 24 "The Interview," the
provocative comedy that triggered a devastating cyberattack on
Sony Pictures, went straight to U.S. consumers on Wednesday in
an unprecedented online debut after hacker threats prevented its
wide release on Christmas day.
The film was available for rental on Google Inc's
YouTube site as of early Wednesday afternoon. Microsoft Corp
and Sony itself are also showing the comedy, a
day before the hastily scheduled premiere at some 320
independent theaters. Google Canada is also offering the movie.
It is not clear if the studio will earn back the $44 million
it spent to make the comedy, which stars Seth Rogen and James
Franco as TV personalities assigned to kill North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un.
The enormous publicity "The Interview" has received could
augur well for the movie, but the absence of major U.S. movie
chains as exhibitors could also severely cut into box office
receipts. The chains refused to show the film owing to security
concerns.
"We chose the path of digital distribution first so as to
reach as many people as possible on opening day, and we continue
to seek other partners and platforms to further expand the
release," Sony Entertainment Chief Executive Michael Lynton said
in a statement.
He added that Sony had first reached out to Google,
Microsoft "and other partners" on Dec. 17, the day the studio
said it had no future plans to release the film.
The movie prompted the most destructive-ever cyberattack on
a company on U.S. soil one month ago and resulted in the release
of embarrassing emails and confidential data.
U.S. President Barack Obama last week blamed the
cyberattacks on North Korea and joined a chorus of politicians
and top Hollywood figures accusing Sony of self-censorship and
caving into the hackers' demands.
Consumers can access the film on YouTube Movies, Google
Play, Microsoft's Xbox Video, and a dedicated website,
seetheinterview.com, for $5.99 as a rental or $14.99 as a
purchase. No cable or satellite TV operator has yet agreed to
make "The Interview" available through video on demand (VOD).
It was unclear the degree to which the online release would
reduce moviegoers' appetite to see the comedy in the independent
theaters that announced on Tuesday they planned to show it.
Many Christmas Day screenings were sold out, including one
that begins right after midnight at the 184-seat Silent Movie
Theatre in Los Angeles.
"I need to say that a comedy is best viewed in a theater
full of people, so if you can, I'd watch it like that," Rogen
tweeted. "Or call some friends over."
Theater owners said they were taking some extra security
precautions and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had
been in contact with them.
"When a film attracts this kind of hype, there has to be
concerns," said Greg Laemmle, co-owner and president of Laemmle,
an art house chain with several theaters in the Los Angeles
area.
"As long as we're not being irresponsible in terms of
addressing patron safety," he added, "we really need to support
freedom of artistic expression."
THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN
As of 4:15 pm EST, or more than three hours after the movie
was released online, 10,671 visitors to YouTube had given the
film a "thumbs up" versus 822 with a "thumbs down." The 989
reviewers on Google Play gave the movie an average of 4.7 stars
out of 5.
Critical reviews of "The Interview" have been more mixed. On
the website Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates reviews from film
critics, 54 percent of 35 reviewers rated the movie positively.
The showing is a chance for Google and Microsoft, which have
been bit players in a VOD market dominated by Apple Inc
, Amazon.com Inc and cable and satellite
operators, to raise their profile.
Google said it had weighed the security implications of
screening the movie - described by reviewers as "profane" and
"raunchy" - after Sony contacted the company about making it
available online.
"But after discussing all the issues, Sony and Google agreed
that we could not sit on the sidelines and allow a handful of
people to determine the limits of free speech in another country
(however silly the content might be)," Google's chief legal
officer, David Drummond, wrote in a blog post.
Google has an "enormous" infrastructure that is well tested
in fighting off denial of service and other attacks, said
Barrett Lyon, principal strategist with F5 Networks and an
expert in Internet network security. "I wouldn't imagine seeing
'lights-out' at YouTube," he said, adding that Microsoft could
be more vulnerable
Sony pulled the movie after major theater chains refused to
show it. That followed threats of September 11, 2001 style
attacks from Guardians of Peace, the group that claimed
responsibility for the cyberattacks against Sony.
A national security official said on Tuesday that U.S.
authorities did not take the hackers' threats against
theatergoers seriously.
The White House on Wednesday praised the decision to release
the film after Obama's rare public rebuke of a corporation last
Friday that took the studio aback.
Obama has vowed respond to the cyberattack "in a place and
timing and manner that we choose."
Japan, meanwhile, has begun working to ensure basic
infrastructure is safe and to formulate its diplomatic response,
officials said, fearing it could be a soft target for possible
North Korean cyberattacks in the escalating row over the Sony
Pictures hack.
