Malaysian police looking for source of chemical used to kill N.Korean

KUALA LUMPUR Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.

"We are investigating it," police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters on the sidelines of an event. "If the amount of the chemical brought in was small, it would be difficult for us to detect."

Kim Jong Nam was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
