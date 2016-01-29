REFILE-North Korea missile site activity revives talk of U.S. missile defence in South

(Fixes typos in paragraph 4, 8)
By Ju-min Park and Jack Kim
SEOUL Jan 29 South Korea indicated increased
willingness to host an advanced U.S. anti-missile defence on
Friday as activity detected at a North Korean missile site
revived talk of deploying a system opposed by China and Russia.
U.S. military officials have said the sophisticated system
called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) was needed in
South Korea, which faces the threat of an increasingly advanced
North Korean missile programme.
"If THAAD is deployed by the U.S. military in Korea, it will
be helpful for our security and defence," South Korean Defence
Ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok said.
Previously, South Korea was reluctant to openly discuss the
possibility of the deployment, as it tried to walk a fine line
between its closest ally, the United States, and its biggest
trade partner, China.
U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday there was increased
activity at a North Korean missile site suggesting preparations
for a possible rocket launch as U.N. Security Council members
discuss fresh sanctions against North Korea after it conducted
its fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6.
The officials cited intelligence suggesting movement of
components and propellant at North Korea's Sohae satellite
launch facility. A test could take place within a couple of
weeks, they said.
The United States maintains 28,500 military personnel in the
country, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in a
truce and left the two Koreas in a technical state of war.
China is North Korea's lone major ally. But in recent years
South Korea has forged increasingly strong ties with China.
"We believe that any country, when striving for its own
security, should also consider other countries' security
interests and regional peace and stability," Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a briefing when asked about the
possibility of deploying THAAD in South Korea.
Kim said there was internal discussion in the U.S.
government about deploying the system to its military based in
South Korea.
The system has radar that can track multiple ballistic
missiles up to 2,000 km (1,200 miles) away, a range which would
reach deep into China and Russia.
The THAAD system is built by Lockheed Martin Corp,
and costs an estimated 1 trillion won ($885.6 million) apiece.
Some THAAD opponents in South Korea propose instead developing
an indigenous missile defence system.
Both China and Russia, which are among the five
international powers that have sought to negotiate with North
Korea to persuade it to abandon its nuclear weapons, have spoken
against stationing the THAAD system in South Korea.
North Korea last conducted a long-range rocket launch in
late 2012, sending an object it described as a communications
satellite into orbit. Western and Asian experts said it was part
of an effort to build an ICBM.
