UPDATE 1-China says willing to put S.Korea ties back on track, urges THAAD resolution

* President tells S.Korean envoy wants ties back to normal
* Xi also says he wants denuclearisation of Korean peninsula
* Ties soured after U.S. anti-missile system deployed in
S.Korea
* Seoul, Washington warn conflict with North Korea is
possible
(Recasts with quotes from diplomat, share price moves, details,
paragraphs 1-3, 6, 8-9, 13-14)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, May 19 China wants to put ties with
South Korea back on a "normal track", President Xi Jinping said
on Friday, but Beijing also urged Seoul to respect its concerns
and resolve tensions over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile
system that it opposes.
Relations between Beijing and Seoul, strained by
disagreement over South Korea's hosting of the U.S. Terminal
High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, have taken on a more
conciliatrory tone with the election earlier this month of
President Moon Jae-in.
Xi told Moon's representative Lee Hae-chan on Friday that
his visit showed the importance the new South Korean leader
attached to relations with Beijing.
"China, too, pays great attention to the bilateral ties," Xi
said in comments in front of reporters in the Great Hall of the
People in Beijing.
"We're willing to work with South Korea to preserve the
hard-won results, properly handle disputes, put China-South
Korea relations back onto a normal track and benefit both
peoples on the basis of mutual understanding and mutual
respect," he said.
Lee gave Xi a hand-written letter from the popular, liberal
Moon, who easily won election earlier this month to replace Park
Geun-hye, who was ousted in a corruption scandal.
"President Moon said he hopes I'd also pass on his gratitude
to you for your message of congratulation and the telephone call
after he was elected," Lee said, before reporters were asked to
leave the room.
According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi told Lee:
"China is willing to strengthen communication with the new South
Korean government... (and) continue to push for the
denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula."
In a separate meeting with Lee on Friday, China's top
diplomat Yang Jiechi said China "hopes that South Korea can
respect China's major concerns (and) appropriately resolve the
THAAD issue," Xinhua reported.
INFURIATED
China has been infuriated by the U.S. deployment of the
THAAD system in South Korea, saying it was a threat to its
security and would do nothing to ease tensions with Pyongyang.
The United States and South Korea have said the deployment
is aimed purely at defending against any threat from North
Korea, which experts have thought for months is preparing for
its sixth nuclear test in defiance of United Nations sanctions.
South Korea has complained that some of its companies doing
business in China have faced discrimination in retaliation for
the THAAD deployment.
However, Xi's comments helped push up the shares of several
South Korean companies that rely on the spending of Chinese
tourists, whose visits have fallen sharply amid the THAAD
dispute.
Shares in Lotte Shopping reversed earlier losses
to rise 1.5 percent, while Hotel Shilla, South
Korea’s second-largest duty free store operator, rose 2.8
percent. Shares in AmorePacific, its largest
cosmetics firm, were up 0.9 percent.
The North has vowed to develop a missile mounted with a
nuclear warhead that can strike the mainland United States,
saying the programme is necessary to counter U.S. aggression.
The threat from Pyongyang presents U.S. President Donald Trump
with one of his greatest security challenges.
The United States, which has 28,500 troops in South Korea to
guard against the North Korean threat, has called on China to do
more to rein in its ally and neighbour. Trump and Moon have both
also warned that a major conflict with the North is possible.
Moon sent envoys to the United States, China, Japan and the
European Union this week in what the government calls
"pre-emptive diplomacy". His envoy for Russia will leave next
week.
Before leaving Seoul for Beijing, Lee said Moon could meet
Xi as early as July at a Group of 20 summit in Germany, while a
separate meeting could also be possible in August.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Christian
Shepherd in BEIJING; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Paul Tait)