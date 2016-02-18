North Korea satellite tumbling in orbit again: U.S. sources

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 North Korea's recently
launched satellite is once again tumbling in orbit, after
stabilizing briefly, according to a U.S. official and other
sources.
The satellite update came as a key congressional watchdog
agency said the U.S. military had not demonstrated its ability
to protect the United States against a possible North Korea
missile attack.
Earlier this month North Korea launched what it said was an
earth observation satellite but what the country's neighbors and
the United States called a missile test. It was earlier believed
to have achieved stable orbit but not to have transmitted data
back to Earth. [ nL3N15P01E]
The U.S. official, and two other sources with knowledge of
the issue, said they are less concerned about the function of
the satellite than with the technology involved in launching it.
They added that the launch was clearly intended to demonstrate
North Korea's ability to launch an intercontinental ballistic
missile.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office, the research arm
of Congress, highlighted concerns about missile attacks from
North Korea in a report released on Wednesday.
"GMD flight testing, to date, was insufficient to
demonstrate that an operationally useful defense capability
exists," the GAO said. GMD is an acronym for a ground-based
missile defense system.
The report said that the missile defense system, or the
Ground-based Midcourse Defense, had only demonstrated "a partial
capability against small numbers of simple ballistic missile
threats."
Ken Todorov, former deputy director of the Missile Defense
Agency, said the organization faced a difficult balancing act in
meeting the needs of the U.S. military and operating with
limited resources for testing.
Last month the Missile Defense Agency conducted a successful
test of the ground-based U.S. missile defense system managed by
Boeing Co aimed at demonstrating the effectiveness of a
redesigned "kill vehicle" built by Raytheon Co.
The test purposely did not include an intercept by a
ground-based interceptor but was designed to demonstrate the
ability of new "divert thrusters" that were developed by
Raytheon to maneuver the warhead.
The report said that while there were benefits in the way
the agency was acquiring the kill vehicle, challenges remained.
It added that the Pentagon's goal to reach 44 ground-based
missile defense systems by the end of 2017 was based on a
"highly optimistic, aggressive schedule" leading to "high-risk
acquisition practices."
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew
Hay)