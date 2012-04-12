China says N.Korea issue needs to be defused, not inflamed

UNITED NATIONS, April 12 China's U.N. envoy said on Thursday that "everything possible" should be done to defuse tension over North Korea's plan to conduct a long-range rocket launch that has drawn international criticism.

"We have got to do everything possible to defuse tension rather than enflame the situation there. So I think we should do everything possible to make sure that peace and stability is maintained," Chinese U.N. Ambassador Li Baodong told reporters.