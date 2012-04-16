版本:
UN Council "strongly condemns" N.Korea rocket launch

UNITED NATIONS, April 16 The U.N. Security Council strongly condemned on Monday North Korea's recent failed rocket launch as a violation of council resolutions and warned it would take further action in the event of a new missile launch or nuclear test.

North Korea admitted its long-range rocket failed to deliver a satellite into orbit on Friday while U.S. and South Korean officials said it crashed into the sea a few minutes after launch.

