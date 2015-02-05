U.S. lawmakers prepare more sanctions against North Korea -aides

WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday to broaden sanctions against North Korea by imposing stiffer punishments on international companies that do business with Pyongyang, congressional committee aides told Reuters.

The bill would authorize sanctions on people and businesses outside the United States, the sources said. Current sanctions are largely focused on Americans and U.S. companies.

The initiative, sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats, responds to concern in Congress about last year's cyberattack on Sony Pictures, which was blamed on Pyongyang, as well as what lawmakers see as the international failure to rein in the reclusive state's nuclear weapons program. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)