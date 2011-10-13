Northrop pulls out of Farnborough air show

WASHINGTON Oct 13 Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) on Thursday said it had decided not to participate in the 2012 international air show in Farnborough, England, saying the measure was part of a broader drive to save money.

Northrop has participated in the air shows -- which alternate between Paris and Farnborough -- each year since it merged with Grumman in 1994, said spokesman Randy Belote.

Belote said the decision would save millions of dollars, and followed the company's moves to reduce its footprint at the international air shows in recent years. He said it did not diminish the company's commitment to Britain or other international customers.