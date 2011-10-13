Northrop pulls out of Farnborough air show

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 13 Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) on Thursday said it had decided not to participate in the 2012 international air show in Farnborough, England, saying the measure was part of a broader drive to save money.
Northrop has participated in the air shows -- which alternate between Paris and Farnborough -- each year since it merged with Grumman in 1994, said spokesman Randy Belote.
Belote said the decision would save millions of dollars, and followed the company's moves to reduce its footprint at the international air shows in recent years. He said it did not diminish the company's commitment to Britain or other international customers.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: