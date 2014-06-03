Northrop wins $9.9 bln contract for B-2 bomber sustainment

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, June 3 Northrop Grumman Corp has won a five-year contract valued at up to $9.9 billion from the U.S. Air Force to modernize and support the B-2 stealth bomber, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers a range of enhancements, software maintenance, and other support services, including scheduled maintenance of the bombers, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contract awards.
The base contract runs through May 2, 2019, and includes an option that would extend it through 2024.
Northrop delivered the first of 20 B-2 stealth bombers to the U.S. Air Force in December 1993. The B-2 bombers can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons and are able to penetrate sophisticated enemy air defenses and attack even heavily defended targets. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,