Northrop wins $93 mln deal to build drone for smaller warships

WASHINGTON Dec 24 Northrop Grumman Corp
has won a contract worth $93.08 million to build a full-scale
demonstrator of a new unmanned spy plane - a flying wing with
large counter-rotating propellers - that would take off and land
on destroyers and frigates, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
Northrop has been working on a design for the new drone for
several years under a joint program called Tern that is led by
the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S.
Navy's Office of Naval Research.
Navy officials would like unmanned aerial systems to carry
out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance measures from
smaller warships, but current drones are unable to take off and
land from confined spaces at sea and then stay airborne for long
periods.
The contract calls for Northrop to build a full-scale
medium-altitude demonstration aircraft that would operate on
small warships. If ground-based testing succeeds, the contract
would fund an at-sea demonstration, according to a defense
official who was not authorized to speak publicly.
The only other competitor for the contract, Aerovironment
Inc did not submit a bid, the official said.
Northrop officials discussed the Tern design concept with
reporters earlier this month and showed a model of a 40-foot
flying wing that lands and takes off sitting on its tail, and
then tilts to fly with the rotors in the front.
The Navy designed an experimental ship-based fighter called
the Convair XFY-1 Pogo in the 1950s to provide air support for
ships, but it never moved past the prototype stage.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Eric Walsh; Editing by Leslie
Adler)