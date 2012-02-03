US Navy still sees savings on its version of Northrop drone

* US Navy, Air Force plan joint basing overseas
* Analysts question lost economies of scale
* Drone maker Northrop wants to avoid break in production
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Navy still
hopes to find cost savings on its version of Northrop Grumman
Corp's unmanned Global Hawk spy plane, despite concerns
that the Pentagon's decision to scrap the Air Force model will
eliminate promised economies of scale.
Neither the Navy nor the Air Force are providing many
details until the Pentagon's fiscal 2013 budget is released on
Feb. 13, but the Navy says both military services will continue
to look for synergies on the unmanned aircraft programs.
U.S. Navy spokeswoman Captain Cate Mueller declined comment
on whether cancellation of the Air Force's Global Hawk Block 30
aircraft would raise the per-plane cost of the Navy's Broad Area
Maritime Surveillance (BAMS) program.
But she said the Navy and Air Force still jointly planned to
base the BAMS and Global Hawk planes at overseas locations to
eliminate redundant efforts and boost operational flexibility.
Those plans would be reviewed when final budget decisions on the
Global Hawk program were officially released, she said.
"Additional synergy initiatives continue to be reviewed by a
joint Navy/Air Force Synergies Working Group, which will
generate cost savings for both programs," she added.
Current plans call for the Navy to buy a total of 70 BAMS
planes, including two test aircraft.
The Air Force had been slated to buy a total of 31 Global
Hawk Block 30s, which fly at 60,000 feet and can stay aloft for
24 hours, in addition to 13 earlier versions and 11
next-generation Block 40s. The new plan calls for 10 fewer Block
30 aircraft, with the rest of those models to be put in storage.
The Air Force had planned to buy a total of 31 Global Hawk
Block 30 aircraft for a total of about $2 billion. Fourteen have
been delivered and have been used to gather intelligence over
Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, and for surveillance after natural
disasters in Japan and Haiti.
The U.S. Congress has the final say and some lawmakers have
already questioned the decision, especially given the U.S.
military's shifting focus to the Asia-Pacific region, where the
Global Hawk's long reach would be a big asset.
Analysts also wonder about the impact of the decision on the
economies of scale that were promised when the Navy chose the
Northrop drone to replace its P-3 spy plane.
Loren Thompson, an analyst with the Lexington Institute,
said the Air Force had made a budget-driven decision "but nobody
thought through the consequences for the joint force."
Analyst Byron Callan at Capital Alpha Partners said he
expected some "howling" from lawmakers but predicted the
Pentagon would prevail in the end, with any cost increases on
the associated programs staying in the single-digit range.
DECISION "THOROUGHLY ANALYZED"
Cheryl Irwin, a spokeswoman for the Pentagon, said the
cancellation decision -- and any consequences for other related
programs -- had been "thoroughly analyzed". She declined further
comment until after the fiscal 2013 budget is released.
Northrop Chief Executive Wes Bush told analysts on Wednesday
the company was disappointed by the decision and was taking its
concerns directly to the Pentagon.
"We will be working with the Pentagon to discuss
alternatives that will ensure more cost-effective transition
into production for the other programs that are based on Global
Hawk," Bush said on a conference call. He declined to elaborate.
Industry experts say the Air Force could face hundreds of
millions of dollars in termination fees for cancelling the
program, which the Pentagon already restructured last June.
At the time, Ashton Carter, the Pentagon's acquisition
chief, said the planes were needed for national security and
blamed cost increases on unfunded requirements, additional needs
for spares and support equipment, and an unrealistic schedule.
Carter, now deputy defense secretary, told reporters last
week the Block 30 version had been axed because it had "become
too expensive in a resource-constrained environment".
The company is trying to avoid a break in production at its
Palmdale, California facility, where some 2,700 employees work
on the overall program. It was not immediately clear how many
workers would be affected by the program cancellation.
The last four Global Hawk Block 30 aircraft are in testing
or final stages of production at the plant and there are no
Block 40 planes in production anymore.
The Navy's fiscal 2012 budget called for three planes to be
ordered in fiscal 2013, and four each year in 2014-16. That
means the factory could be idle for some time between orders.
The Air Force has retired the first generation Block 10
airplanes, but still flies some Global Hawk Block 20 models.
The planes alone sell for about $30 million each, or around
$65 million, including sensors and ground stations.