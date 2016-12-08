Northrop names former Air Force chief of staff to board

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp said on Thursday it had elected General Mark Welsh, former U.S. Air Force chief of staff, to its board.
Welsh, who was the Air Force's chief of staff last year when it gave Northrop a coveted contract for a new long-range strike bomber, is currently Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.
The estimated $80 billion program, expected to produce 100 aircraft, has been shrouded in secrecy since its inception. Northrop is expected to have aircraft ready for combat no sooner than 2025.
With the addition of Welsh, Northrop's board increases to 14 members, 13 of whom are independent directors. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.