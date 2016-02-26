New Northrop Grumman bomber to be designated B-21 - U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James, unveiling the first image of a new Northrop Grumman Corp long-range bomber on Friday, said it would be designated the B-21.

James revealed the first image of the secret bomber at the Air Force Association's annual Air Warfare Symposium. She said the name of the new warplane would be chosen with input from service members. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)