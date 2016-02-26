版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 22:20 BJT

New Northrop Grumman bomber to be designated B-21 - U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James, unveiling the first image of a new Northrop Grumman Corp long-range bomber on Friday, said it would be designated the B-21.

James revealed the first image of the secret bomber at the Air Force Association's annual Air Warfare Symposium. She said the name of the new warplane would be chosen with input from service members. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐