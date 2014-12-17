Northrop Grumman wins $657.4 mln deal to supply drones to S. Korea

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Northrop Grumman Corp has won a $657.4 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide South Korea with four RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft, the company and the Defense Department said on Tuesday.
The contract, which includes two spare engines and ground control components, "will provide critically needed wide-area surveillance capability to military commanders so they can make more informed decisions," Northrop Grumman said in a statement.
The company added that it aimed to deliver the first Global Hawk in 2018.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; editing by Andrew Hay)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.