Northrop Grumman sees rise in foreign sales to 13 pct in 2014

WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. weapons maker Northrop
Grumman Corp said international sales would account for
13 percent of total revenues in 2014, up from 10 percent in
2013, and should continue growing in coming years.
Northrop Grumman Chief Executive Wes Bush told analysts the
company saw good prospects for foreign sales of its Global Hawk
unmanned, high-altitude surveillance planes, the Triton unmanned
system built for use over oceans, and the E-2D airborne warning
and control aircraft, as well as Northrop-built radars.
He said the company expected foreign sales to grow further
in coming years, but did not plan to set specific percentage
targets for how much they would contribute to overall revenues.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Diane Craft)