Northrop protests U.S. Air Force radar award to Raytheon

WASHINGTON Oct 21 Northrop Grumman Corp
on Tuesday said it had filed a formal protest with the U.S.
Government Accountability Office against the U.S. Air Force's
decision to pick Raytheon Co to develop a
next-generation, long-range radar system.
Raytheon beat out Northrop and Lockheed Martin Corp
to develop a replacement for the Air Force's current TPS-75
radar, which has been in service since the late 1960s.
The value of the Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range
Radar (3DELRR) contract is limited now, but could rise sharply
in coming years, given the Air Force's plan to buy 30 of the new
systems in coming years, plus orders from foreign militaries.
Northrop spokesman Randy Belote said only that the company
had protested the Air Force decision, but declined to provide
further comment.
Air Force officials briefed the losing bidders about their
decision last week.
